Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
