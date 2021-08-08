Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.