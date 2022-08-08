Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.