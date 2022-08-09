Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.