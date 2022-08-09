 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular