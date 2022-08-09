This evening in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
Cold front for all of Wisconsin today, but the widespread rain will be limited to the southern part of the state. Severe storms can't be ruled out. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Only good things to say about the weather today! Not quite as nice Friday. Find out how temperatures will change and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lake Geneva. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of su…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Lake Geneva folks will see…