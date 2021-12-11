Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.