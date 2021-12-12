Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.