For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Today's …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Th…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temp…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 33F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph.…
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 8-degree low is for…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are e…