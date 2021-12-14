For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Today's …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Th…
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye o…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We …
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are e…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 33F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph.…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. T…
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should be …