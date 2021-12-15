This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Windy. Rain showers in the evening will give way to clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Today's …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Th…
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye o…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wedn…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 33F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph.…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are e…