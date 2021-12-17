Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Saturday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.