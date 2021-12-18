For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva tomorrow. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
