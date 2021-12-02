Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.