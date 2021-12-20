Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 18F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
