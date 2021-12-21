This evening in Lake Geneva: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 24 degrees is today…
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 d…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake G…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees …