Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Local Weather

