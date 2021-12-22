This evening in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
