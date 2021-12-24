 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA

Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.