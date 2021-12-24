For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The a…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake G…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 d…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees …
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunde…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Lake Geneva people should be pr…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …