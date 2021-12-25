 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA

Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story