Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
