This evening in Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
