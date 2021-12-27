 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.