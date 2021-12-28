 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Light snow in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular