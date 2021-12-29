This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
