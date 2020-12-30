For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 23.19. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
