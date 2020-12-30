 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 23.19. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics