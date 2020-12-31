Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Don'…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.57. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.91. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 7.91. A 17-degree low is f…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. How…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoor…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 20.34. A 12-degree l…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.