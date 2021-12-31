Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Rain and snow showers in the evening. Then remaining overcast late. Low near 20F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.