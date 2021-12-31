This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Rain and snow showers in the evening. Then remaining overcast late. Low near 20F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 de…
Snow looks likely across Southern Wisconsin today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tod…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Friday, with tempera…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecast…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow …
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake…