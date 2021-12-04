Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect c…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 32F. Winds…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lake Geneva residents sho…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 d…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.