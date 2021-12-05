This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 9-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
