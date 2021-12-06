For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 d…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 32F. Winds…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 8-degree low is for…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake …
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.