Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.