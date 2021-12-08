This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temp…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 8-degree low is for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 32F. Winds…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 d…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake …