Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.35. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

