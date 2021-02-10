 Skip to main content
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low around -5F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 5.41. A 2-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

