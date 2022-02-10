This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Windy. Snow in the evening will mix with rain at times overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
