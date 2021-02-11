Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Snow showers. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -3.9. -1 degree is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.