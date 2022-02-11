 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Much colder. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular