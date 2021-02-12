 Skip to main content
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 0F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -5.03. -10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

