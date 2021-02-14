 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Overcast. Low -4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -9.1. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dangers of falling ice in snowy cities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics