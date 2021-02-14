Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Overcast. Low -4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -9.1. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
