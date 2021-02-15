Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Snow showers. Low 6F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 11.54. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. How likel…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. Today's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 9. Today's forecasted low …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -1.1. -1 degree is…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 0F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Overcast. Low -4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -6.22. 0 degrees is today'…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low -1F. Winds light and variab…