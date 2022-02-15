This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
