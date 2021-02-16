Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 14.56. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
