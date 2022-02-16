This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
