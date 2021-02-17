 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 23.32. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ice storm blasts Louisiana with severe damage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics