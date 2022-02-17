Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 6F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.