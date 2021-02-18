Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 11.05. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.