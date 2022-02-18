Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Windy with on and off snow showers early. Clear skies later. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.