For the drive home in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
All rain much of the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
