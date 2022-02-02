Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
