Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.