This evening in Lake Geneva: Snow will taper off and end in the evening but skies will remain cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Monday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
