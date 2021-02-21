 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Lake Geneva: Snow will taper off and end in the evening but skies will remain cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Monday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storm brings more snow to New York

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics