Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 11:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST.