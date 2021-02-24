Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.