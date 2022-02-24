 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Light snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

