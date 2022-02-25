Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.