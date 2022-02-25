Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low tempe…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Light snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees t…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 12 degrees is today's low. The fore…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 17-degree low is for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. WSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. A 15-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 19 degrees is today's …
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Windy with on and off snow showers early. Clear skies later. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of s…